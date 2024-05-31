State warns of phishing scam targeting users of state's eLicense system

An imposter scam is targeting Connecticut credential holders in an attempt to steal their personal information, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

They are issuing a warning to people who could be affected.

The scam appears to target all holders of a license, permit, registration, or other type of credential issued by the state of Connecticut who use the state’s eLicense system to manage their credentials.

“The Department of Consumer Protection issues more than 200,000 credentials annually, most of which are managed using the eLicense system,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. “Phishing attempts and imposter scams are common, so it is important to remain vigilant and recognize the signs of a scam.”

What to look for

The Department of Consumer Protection said there are a few signs that the email is not legitimate:

The true email address behind the “From” name is not what is actually displayed, and does not end in .gov.

DCP would never revoke a license without a formal hearing.

CT.GOV is not the DCP logo.

The link does not take you to a ct.gov webpage (must have “ct.gov” just before the first “/”)

This is an example of the email credential holders have received.