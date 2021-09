Fairfield Police said there is an issue with phone service and the outage is affecting calls made to the Fairfield Police and Fire Department non-emergency and business phone lines and residents are also experiencing cell service interruptions.

Fairfield police said phone utility providers are working to resolve issues and it's not clear when they will be fixed.

The 911 systems are functioning and people should dial 911 in the event of an emergency.