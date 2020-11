The Connecticut Department of Corrections is reporting their phone system is down for the incarcerated population.

The vendor is working to identify the issue and get the system back up and running, the DOC said.

The phone system for the incarcerated population is down. The vendor is working to identify the issue and get the system back up and running. We apologize for the disruption. — Connecticut DOC (@CTCorrections) November 22, 2020

It is unclear what caused the issue at this time.

The DOC said they apologize for the disruption.

No additional information was immediately available.