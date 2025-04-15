Cheshire

Photos: ‘Chalk It Up' event brings color and creativity to Cheshire walkways

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

On Monday at Bartlem Park, Cheshire's Parks & Recreation Department hosted an event designed to let folks create their own temporary artwork along the paved walkways.

"Chalk It Up" took place during the town's April vacation week.

Here's a look at some of the creations left by the kids (and adults!) who participated.

How long will these creations stay on the walkway? Our StormTracker team has a look at when rain returns to the area.

Cheshire
