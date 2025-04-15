Photos: ‘Chalk It Up' event brings color and creativity to Cheshire walkways

On Monday at Bartlem Park, Cheshire's Parks & Recreation Department hosted an event designed to let folks create their own temporary artwork along the paved walkways.

"Chalk It Up" took place during the town's April vacation week.

Here's a look at some of the creations left by the kids (and adults!) who participated.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

How long will these creations stay on the walkway? Our StormTracker team has a look at when rain returns to the area.