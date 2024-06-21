PHOTOS: The Boston Celtics championship parade

What a day! Here are some of the best images from Friday's Boston Celtics championship parade Friday.

NBC10 Boston Jayson Tatum celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Jaylen Brown holds up a basketball atop a duck boat during the Boston Celtics' championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Kristaps Porzingis on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

NBC10 Boston Al Horford on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Derrick White on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A duck boat making its way through Boston during the Celtics' championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A young Boston Celtics fan holds a sign ahead of the championship duck boat parade Friday, Jun 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A Boston Celtics fan atop a parking meter in the city before the team's championship's parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A sign on scaffolding in Boston for the Celtics' championship parade that reads "CELTIC ☘️ #18 Champs PRIDE"

NBC10 Boston A goat mascot in a Celtics jersey in front of a "CELTICS PRIDE" sign hanging on a building in Boston before the championship parade Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston The packed Boston Celtics championship parade route along the Common on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Celtics fans on the championship parade route in Boston before the duck boats came through on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Celtics fans on the championship parade route in Boston before the duck boats came through on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Celtics fans on the championship parade route in Boston before the duck boats came through on Friday, June 21, 2024.

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Fans hold signs in Copley Square along the route of the parade.

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer A fan browses souvenirs in Copley Square before the Celtics championship celebration parade through the city.

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer A Boston Celtics banner flies above the crowd in Copley Square along the route of the parade.

Watch as the Larry O'Brien trophy and Celtics championship banner No. 18 arrive at the team's victory parade in Boston.