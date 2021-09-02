Photos: Ida Floods Connecticut

The remnants of Ida brought flooding to Connecticut. You can share your photos with us at shareit@nbcconnecticut.com.

NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
A pickup drives through floodwaters on Route 6 in Bristol Thursday morning.
Eric Straun
Ida Flooding on Frederick St in Bristol Ct
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
A Mobil gas station on West Town Road in Norwich is flooded after Ida
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
Photo from @glenwyman.

The Still River in Danbury on the bottom of Lake Avenue and West Street in Danbury overflowed, flooded several Stores.
 
@glenwyman
Photo from @glenwyman.

The Still River in Danbury on the bottom of Lake Avenue and West Street in Danbury overflowed, flooded several Stores.
Amy Edgar
Total washout in our side yard
Linda Darcy
Stream over run its banks and engulfing park.
Kim Redmond
Stevenson Dam, Monroe
Courtney Pollack
Maple and Main closed in Plantsville due to flooding from overnight rain.
Kimberly Carofano
This is across the street from me. Yantic River

