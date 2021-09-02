Photos: Ida Floods Connecticut Published September 2, 2021 • Updated on September 2, 2021 at 3:34 pm The remnants of Ida brought flooding to Connecticut. You can share your photos with us at shareit@nbcconnecticut.com. 19 photos 1/19 NBC Connecticut 2/19 NBC Connecticut 3/19 NBC Connecticut A pickup drives through floodwaters on Route 6 in Bristol Thursday morning. 4/19 Eric Straun Ida Flooding on Frederick St in Bristol Ct 5/19 NBC Connecticut 6/19 NBC Connecticut A Mobil gas station on West Town Road in Norwich is flooded after Ida 7/19 NBC Connecticut 8/19 NBC Connecticut 9/19 NBC Connecticut 10/19 NBC Connecticut 11/19 NBC Connecticut 12/19 13/19 Photo from @glenwyman. The Still River in Danbury on the bottom of Lake Avenue and West Street in Danbury overflowed, flooded several Stores. 14/19 @glenwyman Photo from @glenwyman.The Still River in Danbury on the bottom of Lake Avenue and West Street in Danbury overflowed, flooded several Stores. 15/19 Amy Edgar Total washout in our side yard 16/19 Linda Darcy Stream over run its banks and engulfing park. 17/19 Kim Redmond Stevenson Dam, Monroe 18/19 Courtney Pollack Maple and Main closed in Plantsville due to flooding from overnight rain. 19/19 Kimberly Carofano This is across the street from me. Yantic River This article tagged under: Ida More Photo Galleries Ida Brings Historic Flooding, Tornadoes to Northeast Hurricane Ida's Destruction in Photos Photos: Kabul Bombers Kill 13 US Service Members Among Crowds of Afghans in Blasts Near Airport Photos: Tropical Storm Henri Causes Damage in CT