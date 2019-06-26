Photos: Investigation into Firefighting Foam Spill at Bradley Continues Published at 4:44 pm on June 26, 2019 Published at 4:44 pm on June 26, 2019 8 photos 1/8 Bradley International Airport The photos show what the hangar and the area around it looked like after that spill, the foam covering the floor of the hangar and later spilling outside of the hangar and eventually into a grass landslide. 2/8 Bradley International Airport The pictures also show emergency crews responding to the spill. 3/8 Bradley International Airport NBC Connecticut Investigates obtained an email sent by Airport Operations the day of the spill reading in part: “Approximately 200 gallons of foam escaped the hangar and was on the ramp and flowed out the sprinkler room landslide into the grass.” 4/8 Bradley International Airport Bradley has said it is undergoing a thorough review of all of its tenant facilities. 5/8 Bradley International Airport DEEP still warning people not to eat fish caught from the Farmington River. 6/8 Bradley International Airport PFAS can have potential health risks including, cancer, reproductive challenges and kidney damage. 7/8 Bradley International Airport Last week US Sen. Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation that would designate PFAS chemicals contained in the firefighting foam as a hazardous substance, which would then make the river eligible for superfund relief assistance. 8/8 Bradley International Airport 0 More Photo Galleries Photos of Snow, Ice Storm New gallery for article id 2194809 New gallery for article id 2193210 Strange and Secret Spots