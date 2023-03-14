Photos: Nor'easter Sweeps Through Connecticut Published 1 hour ago • Updated 3 mins ago Sights from around the state as a late winter nor'easter brings plenty of snow on March 14, 2023. 10 photos 1/10 NBC Connecticut Crews clear snow from streets and parking lots in Granby. 2/10 John Yacawych In Barkhamsted, Alexa Yacawych already saw significant snowfall as early as 6:00 a.m. 3/10 NBC Connecticut Snowfall near Route 44 in Canaan. 4/10 Jon Barbagallo Snowfall on power lines and trees in Norfolk. 5/10 NBC Connecticut Despite some light snow, students head to class at North End Elementary in New Britain. 6/10 NBC Connecticut Snowy and slushy sidewalks in Granby. 7/10 NBC Connecticut Snow Monster on the move, checking out the snowfall in Canaan. 8/10 Jon Barbagallo Snow covering the street in Norfolk. 9/10 NBC Connecticut Crews began early to clear out snow in Granby. 10/10 NBC Connecticut Snowfall as of 8:20 a.m. in Canaan. This article tagged under: snow More Photo Galleries Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos PHOTOS: First Snowstorm of the Year Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet Photos: Wind Topples Trees in Parts of Connecticut