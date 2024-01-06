PHOTOS: Snow falls in Connecticut Saturday night Published 2 hours ago • Updated 51 mins ago 10 photos 1/10 NBC Connecticut Snow in downtown New Haven 2/10 NBC Connecticut Person makes snow angel in Wallingford. 3/10 Stonington Lobster Trap Tree Snow falls at Stonington Lobster Trap Tree 4/10 NBC Connecticut Snowfall in Wallingford 5/10 Enilekcaj Adnarim Snow in Waterbury 6/10 Emma Levy Snow in the Oakdale section of Montville 7/10 Theodore O'Neill Snow in Lakeville 8/10 Carol Ann Fragola Snow in Meriden 9/10 Mehmet Akif Snow in Cheshire 10/10 Darleen Beckwith Snow in Groton This article tagged under: StormTracker More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Police-involved shooting under investigation in Killingly PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party Photos: The Israel-Hamas War See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts