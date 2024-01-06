PHOTOS: Snow falls in Connecticut Saturday night

10 photos
1/10
NBC Connecticut
Snow in downtown New Haven
2/10
NBC Connecticut
Person makes snow angel in Wallingford.
3/10
Stonington Lobster Trap Tree
Snow falls at Stonington Lobster Trap Tree
4/10
NBC Connecticut
Snowfall in Wallingford
5/10
Enilekcaj Adnarim
Snow in Waterbury
6/10
Emma Levy
Snow in the Oakdale section of Montville
7/10
Theodore O'Neill
Snow in Lakeville
8/10
Carol Ann Fragola
Snow in Meriden
9/10
Mehmet Akif
Snow in Cheshire
10/10
Darleen Beckwith
Snow in Groton

