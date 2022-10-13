Photos: Strong Show of Support in Honor of Fallen Bristol Police Officers Published 53 mins ago • Updated 47 mins ago The Bristol community is showing support for two fallen police officers, 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy. 12 photos 1/12 NBC Connecticut Officers from several departments came to Bristol Thursday to honor two Bristol officers who were shot and killed late Wednesday night. 2/12 NBC Connecticut A makeshift memorial is set up in front of the Bristol Police Department. 3/12 NBC Connecticut A sign of community support in Bristol. 4/12 NBC Connecticut Dozens of police cars were seen leaving Bristol Hospital in a procession to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner building in Farmington. 5/12 NBC Connecticut A person places flowers in a memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department. 6/12 NBC Connecticut Police officers stand in line saluting an officer killed in the line of duty in Bristol. 7/12 NBC Connecticut A large banner is hung at a gas station near where the shooting incident took place. 8/12 NBC Connecticut A police procession passes through Farmington on their way to the OCME building. 9/12 NBC Connecticut Bristol firefighters stand in solidarity during a police procession in Bristol. 10/12 NBC Connecticut A couple of truck drivers pulled over on Route 4 in Farmington as the police procession passed by. 11/12 NBC Connecticut 12/12 NBC Connecticut This article tagged under: BristolBristol policeline of duty death More Photo Galleries Photos: These Dogs at Middlebury Rescue Desperately Need Homes Photos: Take a Look at CT's Gorgeous Fall Foliage Pictures: Mass Protests Roil Iran Over Woman's Death in ‘Morality' Police Custody Pictures: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida