Photos: Strong Show of Support in Honor of Fallen Bristol Police Officers

The Bristol community is showing support for two fallen police officers, 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy.

12 photos
1/12
NBC Connecticut
Officers from several departments came to Bristol Thursday to honor two Bristol officers who were shot and killed late Wednesday night.
2/12
NBC Connecticut
A makeshift memorial is set up in front of the Bristol Police Department.
3/12
NBC Connecticut
A sign of community support in Bristol.
4/12
NBC Connecticut
Dozens of police cars were seen leaving Bristol Hospital in a procession to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner building in Farmington.
5/12
NBC Connecticut
A person places flowers in a memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department.
6/12
NBC Connecticut
Police officers stand in line saluting an officer killed in the line of duty in Bristol.
7/12
NBC Connecticut
A large banner is hung at a gas station near where the shooting incident took place.
8/12
NBC Connecticut
A police procession passes through Farmington on their way to the OCME building.
9/12
NBC Connecticut
Bristol firefighters stand in solidarity during a police procession in Bristol.
10/12
NBC Connecticut
A couple of truck drivers pulled over on Route 4 in Farmington as the police procession passed by.
11/12
NBC Connecticut
12/12
NBC Connecticut

This article tagged under:

BristolBristol policeline of duty death

More Photo Galleries

Photos: These Dogs at Middlebury Rescue Desperately Need Homes
Photos: These Dogs at Middlebury Rescue Desperately Need Homes
Photos: Take a Look at CT's Gorgeous Fall Foliage
Photos: Take a Look at CT's Gorgeous Fall Foliage
Pictures: Mass Protests Roil Iran Over Woman's Death in ‘Morality' Police Custody
Pictures: Mass Protests Roil Iran Over Woman's Death in ‘Morality' Police Custody
Pictures: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida
Pictures: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us