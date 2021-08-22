Photos: Tropical Storm Henri Causes Damage in CT

Parts of Connecticut have damage from Tropical Storm Henri. Send your photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com.

17 photos
1/17
Photoby Alex Dyer
2/17
Kim DiBernardo
Tree and wires down on Ross Hill Road in Lisbon.
3/17
Steve Mendelson
4/17
NBC Connecticut
5/17
NBC Connecticut
Damage on North Quaker Lane in West Hartford during Tropical Storm Henri.
6/17
NBC Connecticut
A tree came down on Wintechog Hill Road in North Stonington during Tropical Storm Henri.
7/17
Rosnel Pimentel
A tree took down out power line in East Hartford.
8/17
NBC Connecticut
A tree came down on a house on Arundel Avenue in West Hartford during Tropical Storm Henri.
9/17
NBC Connecticut
A tree came down on a house on Bundy Hill Road in Lisbon during Tropical Storm Henri.
10/17
NBC Connecticut
A tree is on a house in Lisbon after Tropical Storm Henri. NBC Connecticut photo.
11/17
NBC Connecticut
12/17
NBC Connecticut
Tree and wire damage in Canterbury
13/17
Jim Healy
A tree came down on power lines on Westbrook Road in West Hartford during Tropical Storm Henri.
14/17
NBC Connecticut
A tree down on Garden Street in Wethersfield
15/17
NBC Connecticut
Flooding at a condo complex in Manchester.
16/17
NBC Connecticut
Flooding at Hop Brook in Manchester
17/17
NBC Connecticut
Flooding in Manchester.

Tropical Storm Henri

