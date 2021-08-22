Photos: Tropical Storm Henri Causes Damage in CT Published 4 hours ago • Updated 6 mins ago Parts of Connecticut have damage from Tropical Storm Henri. Send your photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com. 17 photos 1/17 Photoby Alex Dyer 2/17 Kim DiBernardo Tree and wires down on Ross Hill Road in Lisbon. 3/17 Steve Mendelson 4/17 NBC Connecticut 5/17 NBC Connecticut Damage on North Quaker Lane in West Hartford during Tropical Storm Henri. 6/17 NBC Connecticut A tree came down on Wintechog Hill Road in North Stonington during Tropical Storm Henri. 7/17 Rosnel Pimentel A tree took down out power line in East Hartford. 8/17 NBC Connecticut A tree came down on a house on Arundel Avenue in West Hartford during Tropical Storm Henri. 9/17 NBC Connecticut A tree came down on a house on Bundy Hill Road in Lisbon during Tropical Storm Henri. 10/17 NBC Connecticut A tree is on a house in Lisbon after Tropical Storm Henri. NBC Connecticut photo. 11/17 NBC Connecticut 12/17 NBC Connecticut Tree and wire damage in Canterbury 13/17 Jim Healy A tree came down on power lines on Westbrook Road in West Hartford during Tropical Storm Henri. 14/17 NBC Connecticut A tree down on Garden Street in Wethersfield 15/17 NBC Connecticut Flooding at a condo complex in Manchester. 16/17 NBC Connecticut Flooding at Hop Brook in Manchester 17/17 NBC Connecticut Flooding in Manchester. This article tagged under: Tropical Storm Henri More Photo Galleries Photos: DC Bomb Threat Near US Capitol Under Investigation Heavy Rain Causes Flooding Across Parts of CT Andrew Cuomo's Political Career in Photos Photos: Dixie Wildfire Becomes Second Largest in California History