Photos: Witness To History: War Correspondent Helps Ukraine from CT Published 17 mins ago • Updated 16 mins ago 11 photos 1/11 "Over her more than three decades as a foreign correspondent, Anne Garrels has reported from some of the most dangerous places on earth. Known for reporting directly from the frontlines, Garrels' tremendous skill in bringing the news of the world to our doorsteps from Central America, the Middle East, the former Soviet Union, Afghanistan, and Baghdad makes her one of the greatest journalists of her generation." - CT Women's Hall of Fame 2/11 Garrels spent over 15 years reporting from the former Soviet Union and its republics including Ukraine. 3/11 Anne Garrels The pioneering international war correspondent reported from conflicts across the globe for over three decades. 4/11 Anne Garrels In the 1990s, Garrels covered the wars in Bosnia and Chechnya 5/11 Garrels served as ABC News' Moscow bureau chief and correspondent until she was expelled from the country in 1982. 6/11 Garrels' major journalism awards and honors include the George Polk Award for her work in Iraq, the 2004 Edward R. Murrow Award, the Courage in Journalism Award from the International Women's Media Foundation, and the Los Angeles Press Club's Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism. 7/11 After the fall of the Soviet Union, Garrels continued covering issues in the former republics from social and economic challenges to military and cultural developments. 8/11 Anne Garrels in the field 9/11 Anne Garrels in the field 10/11 One of the refurbished ambulances supplied by Assist Ukraine 11/11 Some of Anne Garrels' press credentials over the years