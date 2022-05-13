Photos: Witness To History: War Correspondent Helps Ukraine from CT

11 photos
1/11
"Over her more than three decades as a foreign correspondent, Anne Garrels has reported from some of the most dangerous places on earth. Known for reporting directly from the frontlines, Garrels’ tremendous skill in bringing the news of the world to our doorsteps from Central America, the Middle East, the former Soviet Union, Afghanistan, and Baghdad makes her one of the greatest journalists of her generation." - CT Women's Hall of Fame
2/11
Garrels spent over 15 years reporting from the former Soviet Union and its republics including Ukraine.
3/11
Anne Garrels
The pioneering international war correspondent reported from conflicts across the globe for over three decades.
4/11
Anne Garrels
In the 1990s, Garrels covered the wars in Bosnia and Chechnya
5/11
Garrels served as ABC News' Moscow bureau chief and correspondent until she was expelled from the country in 1982.
6/11
Garrels' major journalism awards and honors include the George Polk Award for her work in Iraq, the 2004 Edward R. Murrow Award, the Courage in Journalism Award from the International Women’s Media Foundation, and the Los Angeles Press Club’s Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism.
7/11
After the fall of the Soviet Union, Garrels continued covering issues in the former republics from social and economic challenges to military and cultural developments. 

8/11
Anne Garrels in the field
9/11
Anne Garrels in the field
10/11
One of the refurbished ambulances supplied by Assist Ukraine
11/11
Some of Anne Garrels' press credentials over the years

This article tagged under:

Anne Garrels

More Photo Galleries

Photos: 2022 Kentucky Derby Hats and Outfits
Photos: 2022 Kentucky Derby Hats and Outfits
The 2022 Kentucky Derby in Photos
The 2022 Kentucky Derby in Photos
Photos: An Explosion Destroys Hotel Saratoga in Cuban Capital Havana
Photos: An Explosion Destroys Hotel Saratoga in Cuban Capital Havana
Photos: Protests Erupt Across the Nation After Supreme Court Leak of Roe v. Wade Draft Overturning Abortion Rights
Photos: Protests Erupt Across the Nation After Supreme Court Leak of Roe v. Wade Draft Overturning Abortion Rights
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us