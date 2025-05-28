Picking season gets an early start despite cold winter and rainy May

Lyman Orchards in Middlefield kicked off its spring picking season on Wednesday.

The orchard said the cold winter and recent rain in May did not impact its ability to harvest, and crops are actually ready earlier this year.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We picked today, because the crop is ready,” Executive Vice President John Lyman said. “There’s been enough sunshine that the berries have been coming right along.”

The farm offers strawberry and honeyberry picking, which he said will last for the three to four weeks.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We have a full season ahead of us,” Lyman said. “It’s always nothing fresher than right off the vine or the tree.”

For some, picking at Lyman Orchards is a family tradition.

“We love picking,” Danielle Pusz said. “We came last year on opening day and it was great. Great picking and a good selection.”

She traveled with her family from Middletown to pick fresh strawberries, but said she’s never picked honeyberries before.

“We pick peaches, pears, strawberries, blueberries, apples,” she said. “Pretty much everything Lyman’s offers.”