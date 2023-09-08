Pickleball players brave the hot weather in Glastonbury

The heat this week has made it difficult for people to get in their usual exercise outside, but group of pickleball players using the new courts at the Riverfront Community Center Fairgrounds in Glastonbury played every day this week, despite the heat wave.

“Yeah, it's humid and steamy. I'm literally sweating all over my body. It's tough to play. But still, the passion keeps us going,” said Arun Sundaresan, from Glastonbury.

“It is hot the over past four day. Mostly, we are from India, we are used to this heat. The passion of the game, it's exploding. It's very addictive. So, we still come to play,” said Harman Tinna, from Glastonbury.

The new pickleball courts opened on July 21, but the official ribbon cutting is not happening until Sept. 19. The group of players said they noticed fewer people this week in particular because of the heat.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It is usually buzzing. Today, it’s kind of hot. You don't see a lot of people. But usually if you come here at 8 (a.m.), 9 (a.m.), you see a lot of people. And in the evening, it is hard to get a court. You usually need to wait outside,” said Sundaresan.

This group of friends sais they’ve played elsewhere in town and are grateful to have access to these new courts.

“It's at an awesome location, like right at the river. Kids come with us in the evening and they play, we have family time,” said Tinna.