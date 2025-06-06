Waterbury

Pickup truck, 2 motorcycles crash in Waterbury

NBC Connecticut

Two people were injured after two motorcycles collided with a pickup truck in Waterbury Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street near Platts Mill Road, according to police.

The driver of the pickup took off after the crash but was found by officers a short time later, police said.

The solo rider on one of the motorcycles was not injured.

A man and a woman were on the second motorcycle and were both taken to the hospital. The man has serious injuries, but is in stable condition, according to police. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

