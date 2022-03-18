bears

Pigs Fend Off Bear Attack in New Milford

A pair of pigs fended off an attack by a bear in New Milford Thursday evening.

The incident was captured on Ring video.

The video shows the bear climb up and over the fence to the pen holding the two pigs, named Mary and Hammy.

The bear began to attack Mary.

Mary was able to push back against the bear and then Hammy charged the bear and scared it across to the other side of the pen.

"I am very proud of them because Hammy, the little one especially, he’s afraid of his own shadow and the way he came charging out when he seen Mary tussling with the bear," said Rebecca Shaw, who owns the pigs. "He was like 'oh no, no way, get out."

After a few moments, the bear jumped out of the pen.

This article tagged under:

bearsNew MilfordConnecticut Wildlifepigs
