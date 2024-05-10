Pilot dies on flight headed to Tweed New Haven Airport, report says

A pilot died after crashing a plane that was headed to Tweed New Haven Airport last week, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

A preliminary report into a deadly plane crash on May 2 is shedding light on what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

Investigators said a small plane took off from Daniel Field Airport in Augusta, Georgia just before 7:15 a.m. on May 2. The plane went down the runway about half a nautical mile and made a left turn several hundred feet above the ground.

NTSB officials said the plane was in the air for above 30 seconds before crashing into the top of oak trees in a residential area. The collision caused the plane's left wing to break before crashing into the front yard of a home.

The airplane went up in flames, and the cockpit and cabin were fully engulfed, according to investigators.

The pilot was the only person in the plane, and there were no calls for distress made before the crash. The NTSB noted that the weather was calm and there was a clear sky at the time of the crash.

Home surveillance video in the area captured the sound of the plane's engine running at a high speed right before crashing.

The plane was headed to Tweed New Haven Airport. The pilot's identity is unknown at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.