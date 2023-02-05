Pipe Leaks Reported at School, Apartment Building in Simsbury

Multiple pipe leaks are reported at a school and an apartment building in Simsbury on Sunday.

According to fire officials, there are pipe leaks at Westminster School and the Aspen Green Apartments building on Hopmeadow Street.

Authorities said the pipe leaks are small.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Saturday's record-breaking cold temperatures have led to dozens of burst pipes across the state.