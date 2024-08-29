Man shot to death by police on I-95 bridge after killing woman in NH; 8-year-old found dead in car

A man who was fatally shot on the Interstate 95 bridge at the New Hampshire-Maine state line was connected to the killing of a woman in western New Hampshire overnight, and authorities said an 8-year-old was also found shot to death in the man's vehicle.

The man was killed on the Piscataqua River Bridge on Thursday morning, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and state police said in a joint press release. New Hampshire and Maine authorities are expected to give an update on their investigation at a 2 p.m. press conference, which will be carried live in the video player above.

They said the incident appears to have started with a man killing a woman at a home in Troy, New Hampshire, overnight and then driving to the bridge at the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, state line with Kittery, Maine.

Early Thursday morning, authorities said police engaged with the man on the bridge in an incident that ended with the man being fatally shot by police. That shooting is under investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office.

Police on the bridge also found an 8-year-old fatally shot in the man's vehicle.

No names have been released.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, authorities said. They said there is no threat to the general public at this time, and the Piscataqua River Bridge was closed in both directions for several hours because of the investigation before reopening shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Traffic is flowing, but moving slow. Drivers are advised to anticipate delays.

Between 70,000 and 80,000 vehicles use the bridge daily, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Photos from the initial crime scene in Troy, located in the southwestern part of the state near Keene, showed a New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit vehicle and several unmarked cruisers outside a townhouse complex in a wooded area. Yellow police tape surrounded the property.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.