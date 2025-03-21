Pitbull mix makes recovery in Hamden neglect case and gets adopted

After months of recovery, Rosie is now in her new home.

“She’s really just living the way she should be,” Where the Love Is Animal Shelter event coordinator Kiley Treloar said.

NBC Connecticut first introduced you to the Pitbull mix, Ryder, in November. Her new parents decided to rename her Rosie, saying in a statement, “because she truly deserves a fresh start and life filled with love."

“Her family loves her, it was really hard to see, but she is doing so good,” Treloar said.

It was one of the worst cases of neglect seen by volunteers. Rosie weighed 21 pounds and had a massive open leg wound when they rescued her.

“It was very extensive, you know, she had a long way to go so that was definitely tough, but we knew she was strong, we knew she had a lot of fight in her,” Treloar said.

After a stay in the ICU and several trips to the veterinarian’s office, she is back on her paws. Now, she can run around with her new fur siblings and enjoy the outdoors.

“She is just loving being with the other dogs, it is so amazing,” Treloar said.

Event coordinator Kiley Treloar said the nonprofit wouldn’t have been able to cover Rosie’s medical bills if it weren’t for the community's support.

“She had a very large vet bill that we are still paying down, but everyone was so generous, we just want to thank everyone for their support,” Treloar said.

This Sunday, the organization is hosting a bath fundraiser at the Hot Diggity Dog in Hamden to help pay for the remaining medical bills and to help other pups in their care.

“It’s a never ending journey and fight,” Treloar said.

To sign up for the event, you can email wtliadoptions@gmail.com, or call/text 203-479-0061.