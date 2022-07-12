Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Newington: Police

Newington Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening.
Officials said the reported robbery happened on Turkey Hill Road and two men allegedly displayed a silver handgun at the driver.
One of the men involved in the robbery is described as being 5-foot-11, skinny build, wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt with medium-length curly black hair. The other man was described as about 5-foot-8, medium build, wearing a full ski mask, according to police.
Authorities said both men fled in a dark-colored SUV.
No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information can call Officer Karski at 860-666-8445.
