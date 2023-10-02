Plainfield PD look for woman accused of withdrawing money from stolen credit cards

Police are actively looking for a woman that was seen taking out money with a stolen credit card in Plainfield.

Authorities said they responded to the Jewett City section of Plainfield for a report of a woman withdrawing money from another person's bank account with a stolen identification and debit card.

The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officers obtained surveillance footage of the attempted fraud at Jewett City Savings Bank.

Police believe the woman believed to be involved in this theft has also made other fraudulent transactions at banks in Griswold. She appears to be driving a light-colored newer model Toyota Corolla.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Plainfield police are asking for the public's help finding this woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Barile at 860-564-0804 ext. 6. Calls can be confidential.