Plainfield

Plainfield Police Investigate Overnight Armed Robbery

dogrescueice1

An investigation is underway after officers say two people were held at gun point during an armed robbery at a store in Plainfield Friday morning.

At approximately 1:53 A.M., Plainfield Police Department responded to the Wauregan Food Mart on Wauregan Road for reports of an armed robbery.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the clerk and a witness were held at gun point while items were taken from the store. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the suspects fled on foot.

Local

Plainfield 8 hours ago

5-Year-Old Transported to Hospital After Plainfield Crash

Education 8 hours ago

Hoping for ‘Transformation', Waterbury Public Schools to Keep Adjusted Grading Scale

Detectives have not released information on the suspects and how many people were possibly involved.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with video surveillance in the area or information regarding the incident can contact Officer Gage Griffin at 860-564-0804 or the anonymous tip-line at 860-564-7065.

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us