Plainfield Police Investigate Overnight Armed Robbery

An investigation is underway after officers say two people were held at gun point during an armed robbery at a store in Plainfield Friday morning.

At approximately 1:53 A.M., Plainfield Police Department responded to the Wauregan Food Mart on Wauregan Road for reports of an armed robbery.

According to police, the clerk and a witness were held at gun point while items were taken from the store. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the suspects fled on foot.

Detectives have not released information on the suspects and how many people were possibly involved.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with video surveillance in the area or information regarding the incident can contact Officer Gage Griffin at 860-564-0804 or the anonymous tip-line at 860-564-7065.