Plainfield Police Investigating After Two People Allegedly Stole From Business

Police are investigating after a Plainfield business owner reported that a motor vehicle that had allegedly stolen from his property before had returned.

On Sunday around 3:44 a.m., the Plainfield Police Department received a call from the owner stating that the suspicious motor vehicle was back on his property.

Police said the business owner was able to locate the vehicle and ordered the man and woman that were inside to remain on the scene until officers arrived. Both were taken into custody.

The woman from West Warwick, RI, is facing a criminal trespass charge.

Police said the male, also from West Warwick, had a hatchet inside the vehicle along with Methamphetamine.

He is facing several charges including, criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of a dangerous weapon in a motor vehicle, and more.

Both individuals were transported to the Plainfield Police Department for processing.

The woman is being held on a $5,00 bond.

The man is being held on multiple bonds totaling $75,000. According to police, he had an active arrest warrant in Rhode Island.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 16.