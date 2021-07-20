Plainfield Police Searching For Suspects Incident Involving Stolen Cars

The Plainfield Police Department is asking for any additional information after a string of car break-ins and stolen vehicles were reported on Tuesday morning.

Plainfield Police responded to a call on July 20 at 3:26 a.m. of an attempted car break in on Easy St. and a second report of an attempted car break in on Brookside Drive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the report, a male in a gray hooded sweatshirt attempted to break into the vehicle but was stopped by the homeowner and fled the scene. Officers did not find the suspect when they arrived at the scene.

Officers then received a call at 4:09 a.m. of a stolen Nissan Rogue on Charlotte Drive.

While responding to the report, officers spotted a Kia Sedona and Nissan Rogue driving at a high speed that matched the description of the previously reported stolen car.

Before officers were able to stop the SUVs, the two vehicles attempted to turn left onto Academy Hill Rd and the Kia Sedona collided with the Nissan Rogue, police said.

The Kia then drove off the roadway, colliding with two parked vehicles. The driver of the car jumped out of vehicle and took off in the direction of Cemetery Rd. An officer was able to catch the driver.

The driver was determined to be a 14-year-old from New Haven.

The juvenile was placed in police custody and was issued a juvenile summons for first-degree larceny by possession, fifth-degree larceny by possession, interfering with an officer, evading the scene of a motor vehicle crash and failure to maintain proper lane.

Two people in the Nissan took off on foot and ran into the woods near 518 Norwich Rd.

A tracking K-9 unit responded to the scene but did not find the suspects.

According to authorities, the Kia Sedona was confirmed to be stolen out of Hebron and the Nissan Rogue was the one stolen from Charlotte Drive in Plainfield.

Plainfield Police ask anyone that has video surveillance in the area or additional information contact 860-564-0804.