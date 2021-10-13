Plainfield

Plainfield Teacher Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationships With Students Due in Court Today

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former Plainfield teacher and coach who is accused of having inappropriate relationships with students and former students has been arrested and is due in court on Wednesday.

Craig McCue, 31, was arrested Tuesday. According to police, the investigation began in May when a concerned parent reported finding inappropriate text messages on their child's phone. Investigators said the text messages included inappropriate photos and messages about getting the child marijuana.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

At the time, McCue was teaching eighth-grade social studies at Plainfield Central School, according to police. Investigators said McCue was having inappropriate relationships with several victims under the age of 16, who were all either students, former students, or players he had coached.

Plainfield Police Department
Craig McCue

Plainfield Public Schools said when they learned of the investigation, they immediately placed McCue on leave and he eventually resigned.

Local

new haven 16 mins ago

Hillhouse High School in New Haven is Fully Remote Today Due to Water Main Break

new haven 7 hours ago

Amid School Bus Frustrations, New Haven Sees Small Signs of Improvement

"Clearly, any allegation of inappropriate contact with minors is disturbing and causes concerns about the safety of the children in our school community," district officials wrote. "Plainfield community members should be reassured that the safety of children is the district's foremost concern."

Anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact the superintendent's office, or report concerns to the Plainfield Police Department or the state Department of Children and Families.

McCue is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about McCue is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us