‘We've had a meltdown. Literally': Plainville ice cream shop loses power in heat wave

Customers wanting some ice cream to cool off were met with a "temporarily closed" sign at Lacroix's Homemade Ice Cream in Plainville on Tuesday.

It's because of a power outage that caused all of the shop's ice cream to melt.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Shop owner Sean Williston said he lost hundreds of gallons of ice cream, and it happened in the middle of a heat wave.

Lacroix's now has no choice but to close in order to restock and remake all of that ice cream.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It almost seems like something you can't make up. You couldn't have asked for a worse scenario," Williston said.

He said the stock would have lasted a couple of weeks at the shop. He was able to salvage some ingredients with the help of other businesses.

"It is what it is at this point. It stinks, but we're dealing with it," Williston said.

Power is still out at this time. They're encouraging people to check their social media pages for updates.