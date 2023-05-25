Plainville Man Made Threats, Had Shotgun in Home With 5-Month-Old Child: Police

Plainville police responded to an apartment at 134 West Main Street around 7:45 a.m. Thursday after getting a report of a man who threatened a family member and threatened to engage in a shootout with officers, according to police.

When they arrived, they learned 43-year-old Angel Alvarez was inside the apartment with his 5-month-old child and it was believed he had a shotgun, police said.

Officers surrounded the home and called Alvarez on the phone to try and convince him to come out. After initially refusing, Alvarez eventually surrendered witout incident around 9:30 a.m., according to police.

Police did find a shotgun inside the apartment, authorities said.

Alvarez was charged with first-degree threatening, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.