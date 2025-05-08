Plainville

Plainville middle school student taken to hospital and will face charges after laptop catches fire

A Plainville middle school student who caused a laptop to catch fire at school was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and will face criminal charges, according to school officials.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the Middle School of Plainville around 10:15 a.m. Thursday after reports that a laptop caught fire in a classroom, according to the superintendent of schools.

Supt. Brian Reas, of Plainville Community Schools, said an investigation revealed that a student intentionally stuck scissors into a laptop, causing smoke to emit from it.

The student complained of smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one else reported being injured.

Reas said the investigation is ongoing and the student involved will be referred to  juvenile court to face criminal charges.

The school was evacuated after the fire alarm went off and was back in session in less than an hour, according to the superintendent.

Several Connecticut schools have been evacuated in recent days because of the concerning trend on TikTok in which students are recording themselves sticking items like pencils and springs into the charging ports of their Chromebooks to set them on fire.

Plainville
