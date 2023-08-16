Plainville police investigating nearly 30 car break-ins this month

Plainville police are investigating dozens of thefts from vehicles this month, including 14 in a single night.

Police said they have had 29 reports of vehicle break-ins or thefts from vehicles in the past week and they are following leads.

Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles and not to park their vehicles out on the street.

They are urging drivers to park their vehicles in a locked garage if they have access to one, or as close to their residence as possible and in an area that is well-lit.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They are also urging people to avoid leaving anything of value in their vehicles and to clean their vehicles out and leave nothing in plain sight.

Police recommend putting an alarm on your vehicle and installing automatic lights and a doorbell camera or other camera system to protect the area where your vehicles are parked.

If you find someone going into your vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not attempt to stop them yourself, police warn.

And get as much information as possible such as what the person is wearing and a physical description of the vehicle they left in.