Plainville

Plainville Police Look for Woman Accused of Attacking Elderly Woman

Plainville Police Department

Police are looking for your help identifying a woman that's accused of attacking an elderly woman during a road rage incident in Plainville Saturday afternoon.

Plainville officials said the incident happened at around 1 p.m. on New Britain Avenue by the Xtra Mart.

Specific information about the attack wasn't immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact authorities at 860-474-1616.

