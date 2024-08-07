Plainville police warn to be aware of skimming devices

Credit card skimmers are popping up at locations across our state.

They are a malicious tool used to steal people's credit card information. Plainville police say their number one safety tip is to be cautious about self-checkouts and ATMS.

"It comes in different styles. In a case that we're working out with Big Y, it looked just like a self-checkout register," said Detective Lt. CJ Roper.

Roper says this incident happened earlier this summer, on June 20. He was told that the Big Y store checks their card readers regularly, and an employee happened to discover a skimming device.

"So, it's set up. It's left there and the idea is to come back and grab it with the chip inside will have all the information that people have been using," said Roper.

He says he thinks it's connected to a similar incident in Naugatuck. Unfortunately, it's an issue that's happening around the state, in cities and towns such as Montville, New London, Cromwell, Fairfield, Prospect, and Berlin.

"Seems to be an uptick in it over the last month or so," said Roper.

The next time you go to a store or need to take out money, he suggests going to a register where people are working rather than self-checkouts. He says these devices are likely installed in areas with low supervision.

But if you have to use self-checkout, he says take some time to inspect the card reader, even give it a shake. If something feels wrong, don't use it.

He also suggests handling any transactions inside your bank and keeping a close eye on your statements. Call the bank if you have any questions or concerns.

"You know, the convenience factor that we have of the self-checkout, auto-pay, the tap, are all great things and convenient, but as you can see it also makes it a little bit easier for people who have bad intentions to get that information," said Roper. "We just have to be more vigilant with what we have. Slow it down a little bit and take a look at everything and make sure everything is right."

Go. Ned Lamont plans to talk about this issue and ways to combat skimming devices. He will be at the Stop & Shop on Corbin Avenue in New Britain at 1:15 p.m.