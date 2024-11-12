Plainville woman honored for helping police after trooper was fatally struck on I-84

A Plainville woman is being honored for helping police after the death of a state trooper earlier this year.

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in May when police say a truck fatally hit him, and continued driving.

Police say a passerby saw it happen and helped track that driver down.

"I feel like I didn’t have time to think,” said Gerilyn Dubay of Plainville, who called 911 immediately after she witnessed the tragedy unfold.

"At that moment, I knew the right thing was to follow Alex and get justice for the family for what I witnessed – tragedy,” Dubay said.

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police said Dubay also followed the truck driver, identified by troopers as Alex Oyola-Sanchez.

They say she took pictures of the truck and even stayed near Oyola-Sanchez once his truck swerved off the interstate.

“She lowered her window and notified the operator that he had just struck a state trooper. He acknowledged Ms. Dubay and he attempted to lose her,” Trooper Remonda Zhuta said at the Connecticut State Police Awards.

Troopers say Dubay also prevented Oyola-Sanchez from getting away by notifying other passing drivers of the situation.

"Gerilyn Dubay rendered vital assistance in an emergency situation, preventing the operator who struck and killed Trooper Pelletier from alluding capture,” Zhuta said.

It's a situation Dubay said she's still upset by.

At Tuesday's Connecticut State Police Awards Ceremony, she received the Commissioner's Recognition Award, given to those who go above and beyond in an emergency.

Pelletier’s wife, Dominique, handed Dubay the award.

NBC Connecticut

“Still heartbroken over the whole ordeal, but I’m very honored that the Connecticut State Police would honor me,” Dubay said.

Oyola-Sanchez faces multiple charges including manslaughter in the second degree.