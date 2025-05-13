Plan b in Southington to close this weekend

Plan b in Southington has announced that it will be closing this weekend.

The restaurant opened in February of 2020 and officials said it never got the start that was envisioned because of the pandemic.

According to the restaurant, the other Plan b locations nearby in West Hartford, Hartford and Glastonbury have also seen guest traffic overlap significantly in recent years and that was a factor in the decision to close the Southington location.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the team who kept this location going through some of the most challenging years in our industry. And to the Southington community, thank you for your support, loyalty, and heart over the last five years," Founder and CEO Allie J. Gamble said in part in a statement.

The restaurant says it will donate 100% of profits from Sunday's closing day to Bread for Life, a local nonprofit dedicated to feeding those in need.

“Giving back to this town is how we started and how we want to say goodbye. This isn’t just about closing a restaurant. It’s about honoring the people, stories, and community moments that made Plan b Southington what it was," Gamble added in part.

The restaurant plans to close its doors after dinner service on Sunday, May 18.