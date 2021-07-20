Simsbury

Plan B Simsbury Closes for Indoor Dining Due to Staff Shortage

Plan B in Simsbury is closed for indoor dining because of a staffing shortage and will be open for take-out and delivery only.

The restaurant posted on Facebook that they do not want to sacrifice quality, service or staff members’ life-work balance and they will be taking time to continue to hire and train staff.

“It's all fun and games until someone (us) is affected by the national hiring crisis in the restaurant industry,” the post says.

The restaurant’s temporary hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.  

Plan B in Simsbury warns that they expect phone lines to be tied up because of phone orders and said there is a QR code as well as a link to order online.

