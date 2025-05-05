Plan to convert apartments to UConn Stamford dorm creates concerns for tenants

People are expected to speak out amid concerns they might have to leave their affordable apartments to make way for a new dorm for UConn Stamford.

“Everyone's anxious. Everyone's we have conversations into the wee hours at night, like we're not sleeping,” Brittany Lawrence, of Stamford, said.

Lawrence is among those left scrambling after finding out her apartment building - The Boulevard - is set to be transformed into a dorm for UConn Stamford.

Demand for housing at the school is high.

She lives in one of the nine units that are part of a city program called Below Market Rate, or BMR, which helps fill a gap in the affordable housing market.

Some of those tenants are expected to present their demands at a Board of Representatives meeting on Monday.

“So that my neighbors and I can have a smooth place to land. No one should have to go home every day and wonder if they'll have a home to go to while still paying their rent,” Lawrence said.

Their ideas include the ability to stay at The Boulevard until another affordable housing is available, guaranteed choice in relocation and a satisfactory landlord reference.

In response, one of the companies owning the Boulevard wrote, “Ownership has been working closely with the City, UConn, and BMR households on a comprehensive relocation plan.”

They pointed out no one is being evicted mid-lease, though everyone must be out by next April.

The company is offering priority placement in future BMR units elsewhere, interim housing at no additional cost and moving expenses.

One city representative sees the positives a dorm will bring, but also hears the concerns of current renters.

“The most important thing is to make sure that at the end of the day, we have the best possible situation for these families and their children,” Bonnie Kim Campbell (D–Stamford Board of Representatives) said.

The representative said many of the tenants’ ideas are reasonable though outside the control of the city except for a possible change to make sure the renters can stay in the BMR program.