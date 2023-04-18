Plan for Distribution Center Faces Opposition in Middlebury

Neighbors are fighting to stop a distribution facility from being built in Middlebury.

“It’s a beautiful piece of property and it should be preserved not destroyed,” said Mike McDonald of Middlebury.

People have worries.

“I don’t have just one. I’m concerned about pollution, traffic,” said Jennifer Mahr of Middlebury.

They showed up in force at a town Conservation Commission public hearing.

The big focus was the effect on wetlands on the properties near the intersection of Southford and Christian roads, currently the headquarters of Timex Group.

“It’s just unfathomable they would think about doing this,” said McDonald.

The plan calls for two warehouses, one about a half-million square feet and the second more than 100,000 square feet.

Of more than 100 acres on the site, about seven are wetlands, according to the applicant.

“We are disturbing a wetlands which all experts, our experts and the commission’s own expert, agree is not productive, not connected to anything and serves no environmental value. We’re replacing that with double that wetland areas which will have productive value,” said Ned Fitzpatrick, attorney for applicant.

Fitzpatrick says the project could be a positive for the town. There would be a boost in tax money and jobs.

“There will be significant employment opportunities through the center in terms of both the construction, management and the employment over time,” said Fitzpatrick.

The Conservation Commission will now consider the application. If it’s approved, there are other steps to go including planning and zoning where Fitzpatrick says other possible concerns about the project would be addressed.

There’s no word yet exactly what company would set up shop, but Fitzpatrick says it would not be Amazon.