4 Dead After Business Jet Crashes Into Building in Farmington: Police

Four people have died after a plane crash in Farmington, according to police.

The plane, a Cessna Citation 560X business jet, crashed into a building on Hyde Road around 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said two pilots and two passengers were on the plane.

The plane departed from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville and was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, according to the FAA.

The crash happened at 111 Hyde Road, at a TRUMPF production facility. The company confirmed in a Facebook post Thursday that all of its employees have been accounted for and that two injuries were reported. Those injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Farmington police said there is evidence of a mechanical failure during takeoff and the plane hit the ground, then the building.

Video of the building shows extensive fire coming from one section of the structure.

People at the scene said they heard a loud boom, the ground shook and the lights went out.

Officials from Plainville schools said students would be kept inside because of smoke from the crash, but they received an update just before 11 a.m. that the fire was contained, the heavy smoke has dissipated.

They said they received approval to resume normal outdoor activities and all principals informed their staff.

Several roads are closed, including Hyde Road, Spring Lane, and Johnson Avenue.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. An NTSB spokesperson said they expect a crew to be on scene Friday morning.

NTSB is investigating the September 2, 2021, crash of a Cessna 560XL near Farmington, Connecticut. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 2, 2021

Police expect to be at the scene for days, investigating.