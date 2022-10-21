Keene

Large Fire Reported After Plane Crashes Into Building in Keene, NH

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

WKBK Radio Keene

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a plane crash into a building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday night.

Swanzey police said on Facebook that people are being asked to stay clear of lower Main Street in Keene.

"First responders are on scene of a plane crash with building fire," they said.

Marlborough police also posted to Facebook about the plane crash into a building on lower Main Street, saying the building is well involved with fire and people should avoid Route 12 near Hope Chapel.

Southwest New Hampshire Fire Mutual Aid, which dispatches for numerous area police and fire departments, said the reported plane crash into a building was on lower Main Street and that the building is on fire.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This article tagged under:

Keenemain street
