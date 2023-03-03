Bradley Airport

Plane Diverted to Bradley Airport After Reported Medical Emergency

NBC Connecticut

Airport officials said a plane was diverted to Bradley after someone onboard suffered a medical emergency.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the airport at about 3:50 p.m. for a medical assist after a private plane landed in Windsor Locks.

A person onboard was taken to a nearby hospital. The Connecticut Airport Authority said there was no impact to airport operations.

State police said they can't provide any more information because of "the medical nature of the incident."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bradley Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us