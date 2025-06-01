2 rescued after plane goes down in Long Island Sound near Tweed New Haven Airport

Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after a plane went down in Long Island Sound near Tweed New Haven Airport on Sunday.

New Haven Fire Department says the plane landed in the water six miles away from the airport.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tweed New Haven Airport said the plane is a Piper Cherokee and two people were on board.

The United States Coast Guard said USCG New Haven rescued two people from the plane. Both were in stable condition and were taken to the Stony Creek Pier for EMS support. The two people were then brought to the hospital for treatment.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to New Haven Fire Department, the plane is completely submerged in the water.

Air Nav, a global flight tracking and data services company, says the plane took off from Bridgeport when it went down. Tweed New Haven Airport does not have any information about the origin and destination of the plane.