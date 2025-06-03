Branford

Plane had engine issues before going down in Long Island Sound near Branford: FAA

Branford Fire Department

We're learning new information about a plane that went down in Long Island Sound near Branford on Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA32 had engine issues before landing in Long Island Sound.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Tweed New Haven Airport officials say the plane was traveling from Bridgeport to an unspecified destination when it declared an emergency with New York air traffic control.

It was redirected to Tweed for an emergency landing and was reported down in Long Island Sound shortly after.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The U.S. Coast Guard tells NBC Connecticut it was a 41-year-old father and his 17-year-old daughter on the plane. They were both rescued after the plane went down.

The man and the woman were then brought to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. Branford Fire Department described their injuries as minor and said they had symptoms of hypothermia.

According to New Haven Fire Department, the plane is completely submerged in the water. The Coast Guard says the submerged plane will be brought up and ashore by commercial salvage.

Local

Connecticut 1 hour ago

Study finds Connecticut has fourth-highest incomes in the country

East Hartford 1 hour ago

East Hartford police release bodycam video showing interaction with teen before his death

The National Transportation Safety Board is waiting on recovery efforts to determine if they will investigate. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to launch an investigation.

This article tagged under:

Branford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us