A plane made an emergency landing in Bridgeport's Seaside Park Wednesday afternoon.

One person was on board and was not injured, according to Bridgeport police.

First responders were at the scene of the incident around 4:30 p.m.

Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management

The plane may have run out of fuel, according to a city official.

State and federal authorities are responding to the scene.

First Responders on-scene at Seaside Park on an emergency plane landing. No injuries reported one person on board. Active incident — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) March 2, 2022