Plane misses part of runway at Ellington Airport

A plane missed part of the runway at an airport in Ellington on Sunday morning and no injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 208 landed short of the runway at Ellington Airport around 11:20 a.m.

A fire official said seven people were on board at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported and nobody required medical attention.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The FAA is investigating the incident. The Connecticut Airport Authority has also been notified.