Ellington

Plane misses part of runway at Ellington Airport

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A plane missed part of the runway at an airport in Ellington on Sunday morning and no injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 208 landed short of the runway at Ellington Airport around 11:20 a.m.

A fire official said seven people were on board at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported and nobody required medical attention.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The FAA is investigating the incident. The Connecticut Airport Authority has also been notified.

This article tagged under:

Ellington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us