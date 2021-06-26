Windsor Locks

Plane Returns to Bradley Airport After Inflight Emergency: Firefighters

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

Firefighters responded to a runway at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Saturday after they said a flight had an inflight emergency.

According to a Facebook post from fire officials, crews were called to runway 24 around 1:30 p.m.

Shortly after take off, fire officials said the Embraer 145 aircraft had to return to the airport because it had flight control issues.

Airport officials said the American Airlines flight was traveling to Philadelphia and landed safely at Bradley International Airport around 1:45 p.m.

It's unclear what may have caused the issues.

The airport is open and there is no impact to flight operations, airport officials added.

