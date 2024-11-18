Planned senior housing project awarded funding for energy efficiency, sustainability

A planned housing development in New Haven has been awarded a federal grant of $450,000 by the Green and Resilient Retrofit Housing Program through the U.S Department of Housing & Urban Development’s (HUD).

The project is located at 134 Level St. and is being developed by Elm City Communities. It was awarded the funding in order to improve the energy efficiency and sustainability of the upcoming building.

The upcoming project will include 50 senior housing one-and-two-bedroom apartments with onsite services for residents.

The funding will be used to construct an energy efficient building that optimizes insulation, to buy Energy Star appliances that will minimize utility use and cost, install a 4,000 square-foot solar panel rooftop, and install electric vehicle charging stations.

Alder Honda Smith, of New Haven’s Ward 30, said the investment symbolizes a brighter and more sustainable future for the residents.

"By enhancing the building enclosure this project will significantly reduce energy costs, making homes not just more affordable, but also more comfortable, especially through the extreme weathers,” Smith said.

Shenae Draughn, interim president of Elm City Communities said all their developments include energy efficiency, but for this particular project, the funding will allow them to provide resources that other market developments have, such as EV stations.

“They are living in our developments, where we’re creating housing of choice. We want them to also have access to all of the resources that are available in market developments,” Draughn said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who was on hand for the grant announcement, spoke about the benefits of the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program Grant.

“It promotes more investment in energy efficiency, in housing and all kinds of other activities where we can actually save money and save our environment from climate change,” Blumenthal said.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in May 2025.