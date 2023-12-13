Plans for Bristol police memorial delayed after inspection reveals building needs improvements

Bristol police said a recent inspection revealed that the Bristol Police Department building might need extensive renovations and they said they have to delay plans for the new police memorial.

Police said the inspection revealed improvement needs and the police department complex might need to be relocated.

Any of the options would impact the memorial, which is planned to be incorporated next to the building, they said.

Police expect to identify a permanent location of the memorial within six months to a year, once a more comprehensive building needs assessment is done.

Police said they will continue to raise funds for the memorial and look forward to having the new police Memorial complete but the delay is necessary to ensure that the work is responsibly completed.

“Rest assured, the Bristol Police Benevolent Association, the City of Bristol, and the Bristol Police Department remain steadfastly committed to ensuring the project through, as proposed, wherever the police department building stands,” a statement on the Bristol Police Department Facebook page says.