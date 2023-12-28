Hartford

Plans revealed for Hartford's 35th annual First Night event

The annual tradition that began in 1989 is back in Bushnell Park and other nearby venues.

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

People looking to kickoff 2024 in Hartford's downtown are getting a first look at this year's First Night celebration.

Organizers say there will be performances by the Dwayne Keith Project, Jonathan Barber “Stay Hartford,” DJ Kasey Cortez, Jen Allen & Leala Cyr, DJ  Eric Otero, DJ Ch’Varda and more.

According to their press release, the schedule for First Night Hartford 2024 includes the following on the main stage:

  • 4:30 - 5:15p.m.: Live DJ Kasey Cortez 4:30-5:15 PM
  • 5:15 - 5:30p.m.: Celebratory Inauguration of Arunan Arulampalum, Incoming Mayor of Hartford
  • 5:30 - 6:00p.m.: Dwayne Keith Project
  • 6:00p.m.: Fireworks
  • 10:20 - 11:00p.m.: Jen Allen & Leala Cyr
  • 11:25p.m. - Midnight: Jonathan Barber “Stay Hartford”
  • 12:00a.m.: Fireworks

Organizers are reminding people that purchase of a First Night button is required to attend the indoor First Night programming, while the outdoor activities (inlcuding ice skating) are free to all.

More information on performances, button purchases and more can be found on the event website.

