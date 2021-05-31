Plantsville Man Suspected of Firing at Multiple Locations in Southington: Police

A 74-year-old Plantsville man is accused of firing gunshots at multiple locations in Southington, including a home and a healthcare facility, on Sunday, according to Southington police.

Police said they responded to a home on Meriden-Waterbury Road at 6:43 p.m. after someone in the residence reported 16 gunshots were fired at the home.

Around half an hour later, a resident of North Star Drive called police to report four or five gunshots.

A few minutes later, at 7:39 p.m., the alarm at Hartford HealthCare Group at 70 Meriden Ave. reported that glass had been broken.

Police said a church member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 750 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike called them just before 9 p.m. to report an incident believed to have happened earlier.

As officers arrived to investigate the alarm at Hartford HealthCare Group, they saw a black Chevrolet Silverado parked behind the office and a man matching the description of a suspect reported in a shooting incident earlier in Bristol, police said.

Police said he was outside the vehicle, holding a long rifle. As officers attempted to establish a perimeter around the building, they heard gunshots from behind the building, where the man was, then saw him drive the black Silverado around the building and onto Meriden Avenue, police said.

Officers began to pursue him, heading south onto Old Turnpike Road and onto Interstate 691, police said.

Connecticut State Police, Meriden Police and Middletown Police assisted in the pursuit into Middletown, on Route 66, where Middletown Police used stop sticks, but the driver kept going and was stopped on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, police said.

Douglas Floyd Gollnick, 74, of Plantsville, was taken into custody, police said, and officers seized a .22-calibre long rifle from Gollnick’s front passenger’s seat.

Police said Gollnick was positively identified as a suspect from Meriden Avenue and he is

suspected in three incidents of gunshots being fired in Southington, “along with possible links to shooting in area towns.”

The homes on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike and North Star Drive were occupied at

the time shots were fired and no injuries have been reported.

Police said two Southington police

vehicles were damaged during the pursuit and no officers were injured.

Southington police and Connecticut State Police

Major Crimes are investigating.

A news release says Gollnick was not injured, but he remains hospitalized since his arrest.

When he is released, he will be charged with criminal attempt/assault in the first

degree, unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm and criminal mischief in the first degree in connection with the incident on North Star Drive and bond will be set at $250,000.

He will be charged with unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, criminal mischief in the first degree, interfering with an officer and engaging in a pursuit in connection with the incident on Meriden Avenue and bond will be set at $250,000, police said.

The incidents on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike are being investigated, police said.