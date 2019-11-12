Plastic Bag Tax Generates Much Less Cash Than Budgeted

A new state report indicates Connecticut consumers are remembering to bring their own bags to the supermarket.

Revenue estimates released Tuesday by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's budget office and the legislative Office of Fiscal Analysis project the new 10-cent fee for disposable plastic bags will generate $7 million in the current fiscal year, not the $27.7 million included in the state budget.

Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw says the 75 percent drop in anticipated revenue from the tax is not a sign of economic weakness. Rather, she says consumers and businesses have adapted to the goal of reducing the number of these non-recyclable bags in the environment.

Local

investigation 7 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

new haven 7 hours ago

New Haven Students Continue to Support Detained Classmate

The same report shows consumer spending is stronger, with sales tax revenues estimated to be $46.8 million higher than originally budgeted.

Copyright A
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us